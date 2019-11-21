Image copyright AUDU MARTE

One kontri by kontri report on terrorism say na Nigeria dey suffer di third highest cases for di world.

Di report wey Development and Peace initiative (IEP) wey dey Sydney release say after Afghanistan and Iraq na Nigeria be next in terms of pipo wey dey die from terrorism.

But the report also say di number of deaths from terrorism don reduce dis year compared to 2019.

And dem also tok say terrorism cases dey increase for di world.

According to di report Nigeria bin face 562 terrorist attacks dis year wey kill 2040 pipo, dis na wetin carry di kontri go third for di list.

Afghanistan wey be first for di world face 1443 attacks wey leave 7379 dead while second place Iraq face 1131 attacks wey kill 1054 pipo.

Dis report mean say terrorist attack for Nigeria plenti pass Syria wey be fourth for di list wia 662 pipo die from 131 attacks.

For di whole of Europe wey face less attacks dis year di number drop from 200 to 62 wey die from attacks.