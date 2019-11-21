Image example Professor Ransford Gyampo plus Dr Paul Kwame Butakor

University of Ghana fact-finding committee wey dey investigate two Ghanaian lecturers wey appear inside BBC Africa Eye investigation on 'sex for grades' say dem find evidence of "misconduct."

Around October, de University of Ghana suspend, Professor Ransford Gyampo den Dr. Paul Butakor after dem harass undercover journalists who approach dem as students for secret camera top.

De Committee wey retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, chair reveal for dema report to de Vice Chancellor say "prima facie evidence of misconduct against Professor Gyampo den Dr. Butakor contrary to Paragraph 6.4 of de Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana."

De Vice-Chancellor accept de Committee findings wey he forward am give Disciplinary Committee so say Senior Members, de appropriate body wey go pass judgment go take immediate action.

Both lecturers say dem no do anything wrong, but de University still suspend dem so say investigations go fit happen.

De University of Ghana say dem be serious about dealing plus sexual harassment den misconduct for de school inside.