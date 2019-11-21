Image copyright @Babcock_Univ Twitter

Babcock university na one of di ogbonge private tertiary institution for Nigeria wey don dey since 1999.

On Wednesday di university expel one girl wey appear inside one sex video wey go viral for social media.

For inside statement wey di University forward give BBC Pidgin, di tok-tok pesin for di school Joshua Suleiman say di incident happun since April dis year outside di school compound.

"Di boy inside di video chop expulsion for February dis year afta investigate show say im get hand inside some wuru-wuru behaviour wey di school no dey tolerate.

Dis na tins you need to know about Babcock university

Image copyright Babcock University Image example Babcock University

Dem dey observe Sabbath hours for school

Na Seventh-day Adventist Church start di university and as part of dia religious belief dem dey observe 'Sabbath' wey dey start on Friday afternoon and end on Saturday afternoon.

Bodycon and lycra skirt na offence

Students no dey allowed to wear skirts and dress dem wey dey show dia body. Di school go treat am as sexual harassment.

To waka up and down with di opposite sex for wrong place, wrong time and dey behave anyhow na serious mata.

Jeans and jeans material too no dey allowed for campus togeda with pencil trousers. Any skirt and dress wey dey above di knee no dey allowed di skirt suppose be three inches below di knee.

Pencil trouser undersize or above di ankle no follow too.

Dem no dey wear jewellery

Na offence to wear earrings, nose rings, tongue rings belly ring breast ring and necklaces dem.

Even crazy hair style follow join as offence.

Students no fit cook and eat meat

Cooking of any type for hostel na big no-no, even sef meat no dey allowed instead of meat dem dey eat tofu.