Di prime suspect for di Port Harcourt serial killings, Gracious David West don change im plea to not guilty.

Dis na as im appear for court on top murder case for di serial killing of nine women for different hotels for Rivers State and attempted murder of one woman wey survive on Thursday.

David West bin plead guilty to nine murder charges di first time im appear for court on 22 October, 2019.

Rivers State Ministry of Justice don take over di prosecution of di case and dem also bring one count charge against anoda suspect, one Mrs. Nimi ThankGod wey be manager of one of di hotel wia di killings take place.

Di State Prosecution lawyer, Chidi Ekeh say dem bring charge against Mrs Thankgod because as manager of one of di hotels wia one of di women for di serial killing die, instead of di hotel to go report to police say dem find dead body of woman for one of dia room, dem organise carry di deadbodi go troway for refuse dump along Aggrey road so na offense under di law.

Image example Chidi Ekeh, state prosecution council

"Two incidents happen di same day for di same hotel, di first one die and di suspect come go for anoda victim but di hotel pipo troway di body wey been dey under di bed for one dustbin along Aggrey road instead wey dem go report am to police. So wen we take over di case, Attorney General look di case well well come say, dat hotel manger get case to answer."

Ekeh say di one wey David West change im plea no make any difference because under di law im dey innocent until di court prove say im dey guilty.

Lawyer for Mrs. Nimi Thankgod, Edward Obiokor say di charge against her no too serious like murder charge because na misdemeanour under di law because dem no respect di deadibody.

Di judge wey dey hear di case, Justice Adolphus Enebeli after e hear say di woman husband just die few days ago and she dey ready to come court to answer ei charge, come grant her bail of five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) one surety and make she submit her passport for di court. Im also adjourn di case to 9 December,2019.