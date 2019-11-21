Image copyright INEC

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC don give Certificate of Return to Bayelsa State Govnor-elect, David Lyon wey run under di All Progressives Congress APC for di governorship election.

INEC National commissioner wey dey supervise Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers State, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu na im present di certificate of return to Governor Elect, David Lyon and di Deputy Govnor elect, Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Di Governor-elect, David Lyon dedicate im victory to di pipo of Bayelsa State come thank INEC and Security agencies say dem so dia work well. Im come ask all Bayelsans to work togeda to develop di state.

"We dey sign contract with Baylesans and dat contract na to bring peace and development to Bayelsa State. I tell you David Lyon and im team and APC no go disappoint Bayelsans.

All of us naim win dis election. No loser dey, so make we come togeda to develop dis our great State." Na so im tok.

INEC also present certificate of return to di member wey dey represent Brass Constituency 1 for di Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Charles Daniel wey di supplementary election also hold on Saturday 16 November.