Wetin go happun wen three ogbonge musicians come togeda to drop song?

Nigerian musician Burna Boy don confam say collabo wey im do with Ghana ogbonge singer Stormzy and English singer Ed Sheeran go drop on November 22, 2019.

Burna Boy confam am ontop twitter on Thursday.

Ed Sheeran na di award winning singer of Shape of You, While Stormzy wey im mama na from Ghana na British rapper and singer wey don pocket plenti awards too.

Na just yesterday dem nominate Burna Boy for the World Best Music category for di 2020 Grammy awards.

Meanwhile Nigerians dey react to di tori.

