Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, and Stormzy collabo dey make pipo hala
- 21 November 2019
Wetin go happun wen three ogbonge musicians come togeda to drop song?
Nigerian musician Burna Boy don confam say collabo wey im do with Ghana ogbonge singer Stormzy and English singer Ed Sheeran go drop on November 22, 2019.
Burna Boy confam am ontop twitter on Thursday.
OWN IT STORMZY FT. ED SHEERAN & BURNA BOY - OUT @ MIDNIGHT 🇬🇧🇬🇭🇳🇬 #HITH 👑 @stormzy @edsheeran 🦍 pic.twitter.com/lPHMYdYIZM— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 21, 2019
Ed Sheeran na di award winning singer of Shape of You, While Stormzy wey im mama na from Ghana na British rapper and singer wey don pocket plenti awards too.
Na just yesterday dem nominate Burna Boy for the World Best Music category for di 2020 Grammy awards.
Meanwhile Nigerians dey react to di tori.
me dancing to any sound from burna pic.twitter.com/yepWEt5vV8— Anointing West (@anointingose) November 21, 2019
Even if he just goes on the mic and says Gbese!! Am dancing and downloading the shit!!👌👌💃💃💃— mandiko annie ⚡✨🇿🇲🇿🇲 (@AnnieMandiko) November 21, 2019
From being Bet Best International Act— Unilag's Finest 70k 😊💞 (@blueGirlolu) November 21, 2019
To being A grammy nominated
Now working With Ed Sheeran and Stormzy The GOAT'S in UK music
What else is Left @burnaboy has really made Africa A proud continent
