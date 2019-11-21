Image copyright FACEBOOK/KANO STATE GOVT

Kano state goment say dem dey chook eye inside di judgement of di High Court wey rule say di four new Emirates for di state dey illegal.

According to statement wey di state Commissioner of Information Muhammad Garba sign, goment also stand dia ground say dem go still recognise di Emirs as First Class.

Dis wan na afta di court cancel di four new Emirate Councils wey di state Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje bin create.

Di court also sack di new Emirs say goment no follow law with dia appointment.

Na early dis year for May Govnor Ganduje bin create di four Emirate Councils of Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano.

But for im judgment, Justice Justice Usman Naába, say di way dem create di Emirates and di appointment of di Emirs no follow law.