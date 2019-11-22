Image copyright @iam_Davido Twitter

Some fans no too gbadu Naira Marley part for Davido new album "A Good Time" wey just drop.

Davido "A Good Time" album dey come seven years afta im first one - Omo Baba Olowo.

Dis new album get 17 tracks and 12 new songs, dem don already release five songs; Fall, If, Assurance, Blow My Mind wey feature Chris Brown and Risky wey feature Jamaican artist Popcaan.

Davido feature many guest artist from Popcaan, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonda.

Naira Marley

Many fans dey use di #AGoodTime to take tok about how Marley sound for Twitter, most of dem no too feel am.

2019 na year wey di 27 year old singer no go forget; for October im born im third pikin with im long time girlfriend Chioma wey im also don engage dis year.