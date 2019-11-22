Image copyright KFCSA/Twitter

One South African couple wey dia marriage proposal for KFC go viral worldwide two weeks ago, don pick di last day of di year, December 31st to do dia wedding.

Di video bin show Hector Mkansi as e dey kneel down and cari ring give im partner Nonhlanhla Soldaat as dem bin dey chop chicken.

Some pipo bin first shame di couple for di video as dem ask why e go dey propose for fast food but di tori change and e begin trend with #KFCProposal afta KFC South Africa start to dey find di couple for social media.

Na so different, different pipo including celebrities and businesses dem begin dey offer wetin dem go contribute give di wedding, plus di honeymoon sef.

Na wedding planner post di date for di event afta she announce say na she, di couple pick to plan di wedding.

E neva clear weda di businesses wey bin promise for di wedding don confam dia contribution.