Social media bill to stop 'free speech' make Nigerians begin campaign

#SayNoToSocialMediaBill dey trend ontop twitter for Nigeria as di kontri pipo begin campaign against di Social Media Bill wey pass second reading for di floor of di senate dis week.

One of di groups wey dey lead di campaign na Enough Is Enough Nigeria. According to dem, di bill na copy-copy of Singapore Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act 2019 wey dem sign into law for June.

EiE add say, Singapore na bad example to copy from as dem rank 151 out of 180 ontop Reporters without borders 'World Press Freedom Index'.

"Di law go give goment ogbonge power to stop pipo opinion online wey dem no like, di bill no also torchlight di definition of 'false declaration of fact' and e no also clarify wetin e mean by 'public interest'.

"Under di #SocialMediaBill dem dey propose, wey get jail term of up to three years, goment get di power to tok wetin be fake news and punish di pipo wey dey tok and spread am." Na so di organisation tok.

Di organisation tok say in a situation wia na di goment get power to judge wetin be fake and wetin true, di kain power wey dat wan go give dem no make sense.

Oda ogbonge Nigerians don also chook mouth inside di campaign.

Meanwhile, di lawmaker wey sponsor di bill, say e go epp control fake news and di side effect and also to make sure say anybody wey get hand inside dat kain tin go hear am.