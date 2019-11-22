Image copyright Muhammadu Buhari Image example Nigeria Presido dey follow contest di 23 February

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don deny di tori wey dey fly upandan say e get third term agenda.

President Buhari wey tok say im no get any plan to tanda for power afta di 2023 election bin dey address party members for di National Executive Council meeting of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wey dey happun for Abuja.

Di president wey ask di party members to begin dey prepare for di next party conference wey go shele in 18 months time tell dem to stand out for dia constituencies.

Di President also give mouth to di senators wey defect go di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before di 2019 general election say upon all dem no still win APC.

Image copyright Twitter/@BashirAhmaad Image example President Buhari dey tok for di APC NEC meeting for Abuja

Meanwhile tori pipo Channels report say Police stop two groups wey bin dey fight each oda for di entrance of di APC headquarters before di NEC meeting start.

According to tori, two groups one for and against di National Chairman of di APC, Adams Oshiomole, face each oda with dangerous weapons, before Police separate dem.