Image copyright Twitter/@burnaboy

Di collabo wey Grammy-nominated Afro beat singer, Burna Boy do togeda with Ghanaian rapper Stormzy and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran don pass one million view for Youtube under 24 hours.

Dem release di song, on Friday wey dem title "Own It" na part of Stormzy album wey im wan release for December.

Di song wey dey all about promise of love na 4-minute video and e don get more than 1,122,410 views for YouTube.

Stormzy na award-winning rapper wey dey very popular for im special type (genre) of rap wey dem dey call Grime.

Sheeran also don win four Grammy Awards and e dey very popular with two of im ogbonge song wey be "Shape of You" and "Thinking Out Loud."

Di "Own it" song and video dey come out afta dem nominate Burna Boy for Grammy Award dis week for di Best World Music category.

Dis no be Burna Boy first international collabo. E don work with artists like Beyonce, Jorja Smith and Lily Allen.