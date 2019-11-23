Image copyright OTHER Image example Oga Allen Onyeama na di CEO of Air Peace airline

Air Peace Airline Oga Allen Onyema don deny di accuse of money magomago wey di US Department of Justice (DoJ) nack ontop im head.

On Friday 22 November American charge Oga Onyema wit over 27 counts of money laundering wey involve more than $20 million, according to announcement dem put ontop official goment website.

Oga Onyema respond say all na just "indictments wey carri charges inside".

"I dey innocent of all charges and di US government no go find any doti wit me because I no ever do business in magomago way," tok di businessman wey bin train as lawyer.

Di Nigerian airline big man na pesin wey just two months ago, im kontri pipo dey celebrate am afta im donate aeroplane to use carry victims of xenophonia for South Africa.

At one point, tori comot say di House of Representatives ask di Federal Government to give Onyeama national honour for im sacrifice to bring Nigerians wey wan return home free of charge.

Onyema tell BBC Pidgin on Saturday say im no go tok more dan wetin im don already tok, because "di mata dey court".

Tok-tok don dey hot ontop social media as many dey wonder how e be say businessman of im kain standing go fit do wetin America dey accuse am of.

Wetin US charge Onyema wit

For Department of Justice official announcement, dem too also say na just charge dem charge Onyema and e dey innocent until dem prove am for court say e dey guilty.

Department of Justice say Onyema use fake documents to move big-big money from Nigeria come United States from May 2016.

Dem also accuse Air Peace Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha say im follow put hand for di magomago.

Di two Nigerians as of 19 November, 2019 don chop dis charge:

One count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud,

Three counts of bank fraud

One count of conspiracy to commit credit application fraud

Three counts of credit application fraud.

Also, dem charge Onyema wit 27 counts of money laundering, and Eghagha wit one count of aggravated identity theft, separately.