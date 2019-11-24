DR Congo: Many don die as plane crash into pipo house
At least 24 pipo don die afta passenger plane crash into houses for Goma city for eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local officials.
Residents wey dey ground, including four family members, dey among di victims.
Di small aircraft go down for di Mapendo neighbourhood afta e "miss" im take-off point from di city airport on Sunday morning, North Kivu regional governor Nzanzu Kasivita don announce.
Officials say 17 passengers and two crew members dey on board di plane.
Air accidents dey happun well for DR Congo sake of di safety standards wey dey low and poor maintenance. Dis follow for why all di kontri commercial carriers dey banned to operate for di European Union.
Wetin we sabi about dis plane crash
Di Dornier-228 twin-turboprop aircraft - wey private company Busy Bee own - crash about one minute afta take-off, one source for Goma airport bin tell di BBC.
Di plan for di plane na to fly to Beni, wey dey 350km (220 miles) north of Goma.
Di cause of di crash still never dey clear, but some sources tok say di plane experience engine failure immediately afta take-off, di BBC reporter Emery Makumeno tok from di capital, Kinshasa.
Rescue workers and local residents rush to di crash site to remove di injured pipo and also deadi bodi.
Di official number of pipo inside house wia di plane crash ontop never comot.
Governor Kasivita confam di crash don "cost di lives of our fellow countrymen" and im offer condolences to di families of survivors.
Di BBC don contact Busy Bee for comment.