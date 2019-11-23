Image copyright Getty Images Image example Jose Mourinho and Lucas Moura dey hug each oda afta dem sub am during di EPL match between West Ham and Tottenham

Pipo dey hail di new Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho afta im team waya West Ham 3-2 for Saturday Premier League game.

Di first goal of di Mourinho for Spurs come from Son Heung-min wey collect pass from Dele Alli to find di net.

Jose no fit siddon im seat as im jump up dey punch air.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tottenham players dey celebrate

From dia, tins continue to dey look up for Jose.

Lucas Moura slide in anoda goal for di 43 minutes to make di game 2-1 in favour of di Spurs.

Harry Kane slot in di third goal afta im collect cross from Serge Aurier past Roberto for di 49 minute.

By dis time Mourinho just dey laugh for di touchline as e be like say tins just dey work brilliantly well for am to give am im perfect start.

But tins start to dey change from dia afta Michail Antonio fire one in afta im receive pass from Mark Noble to make am 3-1.

Angelo Ogbonna fire in di second goal for di Hammers for di 90+6 minutes to end di game 3-2 in favour of Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho go dey happy with im side di way di game end but im go also know say im get more work to do, something wey di two late goals im side concede show.