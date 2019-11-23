Image copyright EPA Image example The landslides were sparked by heavy rain

At least 29 pipo don die inside landslides wey bad weather cause for West Pokot county, Kenya.

Tori be say na heavy rain cause di landslide dem wey affect di village of Nyarkulian and Parua.

Officials say di village dem don dey cut off as di roads don flood and water don carry at least one bridge go.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tok for statement say im "heartfelt condolences" dey with di relatives and friends of di victims dem.

Mr Kenyatta say di landslide don destroy property and infrastructure, and say im don order di armed forces and rescue services to go di area go help.

Seven children dey among di deadi bodi wey dem don recover so far, according to officials.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i also confirm say rescue operation dey go on say "harsh weather conditions" dey affect full assessment of wetin damage.

Foto ontop social media show trees, mud and oda doti wey scata for road.

Red Cross don confirm say dem dey respond of di ogbonge landslide.

Kenya's meteorological department bin issue warning of heavy rains on 18 November, wia im tell pipo wey dey stay wia places wia "landslide fit happun" to dey on "high alert".

Brta rain don hammer kontries throughout east Africa for recent weeks.

Landslides and flash floods don kill pipo for Ethiopia and Tanzania while heavy rains don pursue thousands of pipo for Somalia.