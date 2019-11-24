Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage and Burna boy

Ogbonge Nigerian and Ghana musicians dem like Burna boy, stonebwoy, 2baba, wizkid win awards for di All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA.

All Africa Music Awards na event wey dey happun every year to celebrate and reward pipo for di music industry and dia creativity for Africa.

Dis year na di 6th edition of di event, e happun for di Convention Centre for Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. on Saturday night, 23, November.

Grammy Album of di year nominee, Burna Boy win 'Best Male artiste inside West Africa' with im song 'Ye' and also Artist of di year award.

While Tiwa Savage win di Best Female Artiste for Western Africa with her song "One".

Ghanaian afro pop, dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy win di reggae dancehall art of the year award.

Wizkid win di 'Song of di Year' award with im song 'Fever' wey im sing with Tiwa Savage.

Innocent Idibia, AKA 2baba or Tuface receive Special Recognition Award and also Best Artiste Duo or Group for African Contemporary category sake of im 2019 single wey im title 'Oyi.

Odas wey also win award

South African rapper and songwriter, Nadia Nakai Kandava, wey win as di Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa and best African rapper/lyricist

Joeboy wey win di best African Duo or Group inside African Pop for im song "Baby"

DJ Spinall wey win di African DJ of di Year.

Kel P wey win di Producer of di Year for Burna Boy song "On di Low."

while ogbonge Congo musician, Awilo Longomba receive Special Recognition Award.

During di event, Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed thank AFRIMA for di role wey dem dey play to make Afrobeat and African Music dey popular all ova di world.

E also promise say goment go do dia part to tackle all di palava wey dey worry di creative industry for di kontri.