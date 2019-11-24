Image copyright Getty Images Image example Victor Osimhen (Left), Thomas Partey (Centre), Sadio Mane (Right)

Confederation of African Football don release di names of nominees for di 2019 Caf Awards.

For list wey di African football body announce for twitter, 30 male players dey in contention for who go be di African Player of di Year.

Players like Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Victor Osimhen na dem go hope to win di top award alongside 25 oda players.

Image copyright CAF

For di Women Player of di Year, Cameroon's Ajara Nchout and Gabrielle Ouguene go hope to beat Nigeria nominees; Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu to di award. Other players wey dey di list na Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane both from South Africa, Ange N'Guessan from Cote D'Ivoire and Tabitha Chawinga.

Image copyright CAF

For di Youth Player of di Year category, Nigeria Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze collect nomination togeda with twelve odas.

Afcon winning coach Djamel Belmadi from Algeria, Senegal Aliou Cisse and South Africa Pitso Mosimane na dem dey among di nominees for coach of di Year.

For di Women's Coach of di Year Alan Djeumfa from Cameroon, Desiree Ellis of South Africa and Ivorian Clementine Toure make di list.

For di first time after sometime Caf decide to bring back di award for di best African player wey base for Africa for award wey dem call - Interclubs Player of di Year. and na 20 home based players make di nominees list.

Di Caf awards go take place for January 2020.