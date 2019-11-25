Image example Di village dey for Karaye local goment for Kano

For di pipo of Unguwar Wawaye village (area of idiots for Hausa), wey dey Rogo local goment for Kano, northwest Nigeria, na celebration time.

Di town don suffer for di hands of pipo wey dey yab dem on dia name but now di Emir of Karaye don agree to change dia name.

Wawaye for Hausa language wey di pipo dia dey speak mean Idiot and some of di local resident wey speak to BBC say wherever dem go pipo dey use am yab dem.

Bala Sani na one of di pipo wey dey stay di village and e yan say dem happy no be small after Emir of Karaye - one of di new emirs wey Govnor Ganduje put - agree to change dia name to Yalwar Kadana.

"E come reach stage wey be say I no dey fit tell pipo di name of my village because of shame, because if you mention Unguwan wawaye, dem laugh finish come begin get am for mind say u sef be idiot. So we happy with Emir decision wella."

Isa Yunusa wey also dey stay for di village say e get girlfriend for anoda village and e don dey think of how im family introduction meeting go go as dem wan do am for im village.

"I fit tell you say I happy pass anybody because I get girlfriend for Karaye town and by di time her parents say make I show and I come tell dem say I come from Unguwar Wawaye, e go dey somehow bad to me, so all of us dey happy with dis name change."

How di town take carry "idiot" name for head

Mallam Abdullahi Tsoho na im be di head (mai unguwa) for di area and e tell BBC say dem get di former name about 70 years ago because of one river wey dey near dem.

Image copyright Karaye Emirate Image example Emir of Karaye wey change di name

"Pipp dey call di river Wawar rafi (idiot river) and as time dey go pipo come begin dey call us Unguwar Wawaye, and na so di name gum us for body," to Tsoho.

Di village pipo no dey celebrate di new name alone as even neighbouring villages follow dem jolly for dis name change."

Mallam Haruna Gwanduwawa na tok tok pesin for Karaye Emirate for Kano and na im dey speak on behalf of HRH Ibrahim Abubakar, e tell BBC say di Chief decide to grant di pipo request because di name dey negative and e fit dey affect di pipo.

"So his royal highness the Emir decide to agree to change dia name to Yalwar Kanada because good name dey important and even for Islam e get pipo and towns wey our Prophet rename because dia former meaning no good. By di grace of God dis dia new name go bring prosperity for dem."