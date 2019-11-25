Nigerians don dey make #SayNoToSocialMediaBill trend for nearly two weeks now, but di tins wey make some pipo vex dey inside anoda bill.

If e be say some pipo dey confuse di two?

Di Hate Speech bill and Social Media bill don cause serious tok tok about how di Nigerian goment wan use am silence pipo online not to tok dia mind on governance and leadership mata.

Nigerian activist Deji Adeyanju don already announce on Sunday say National Assembly go get visitors on Wednesday 27 November as im dey organise pipo to go protest di bills.

E dey important to torchlight say di Hate Speech bill no mention anything about online or social media, although di way Senator Abdullahi Sabi - di sponsor - take write, pesin fit reason am say e cover join.

The Hate Speech Bill and the Social Media Bill are not one and the same. They are different.



The Prohibition of Hate Speech Bill is sponsored by Sen. Sabi Abdualli while the Internet Falsehood and Manipulation (Social Media) Bill is sponsored by Sen. Sani Musa. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) November 20, 2019

Di 'National Commission for di Prohibition of Hate Speeches' bill say im purpose na to target "any pesin wey use, publish, present, play, provide, distribute and/or direct di performance of any material, weda dem write am or show am, wey fit ginger ... ethnic hatred".

But di Social Media Bill, wey some human rights joinbodi and oda pipo don torchlight say copy-copy of one new Singapore law, get many tins wey no dey straightforward inside.

Di document of di bill say na to stop facts about Nigeria wey dey false. But how di law go take determine wetin no be truth, no dey clear.

We are also looking for people who can lead the Say #NoToSocialMediaBill & #SayNoToHateSpeechBill rallies on Wednesday in all the states of the federation at the same time we will be occupying the National Assembly in Abuja. Take ownership of the struggle. ✊ — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) November 24, 2019

Di actions by Nigerians wey no want di bills

Some pipo don use di power of social media to make sure say hashtags about di bill, especially di Social Media bill don dey trend for almost everyday.

One online petition for change.org wey dem start on 23 November don already get over 70,000 signatures by Monday. Anoda petition wey dey notify United Nations to chook mouth for di mata don gada 30,000.

Yemi Adelamolekun wey be founder of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE) tell BBC say high number of pipo wey sign petition no mean say Nigerian lawmakers go torchlight or change di bill, like di way e be for United Kingdom.

One pesin even do 'Let Tem Know' app put for Google Play Store wey fit make pesin see all di names of Senators for Nigeria, along wit dia phone numbers.

And for House of Representatives members, one joinbodi do website wey make am easy to see who be who and dia contact informate. Dem call am 'Shine Your Eye'.