Di Nigerian Senator, Abdullahi Sabi wey sponsor di bill to set up di National Commission for di Prohibition of hate speech don do U-Turn say senate go amend di death penalty wey dem propose for anybody wey dey guilty of di mata.

Inside statement on Sunday, Sabi explain say di national assembly go fine -tune di bill to make sure say e dey in line with wetin Nigerians want.

Na on November 12, dem read di bill for senate. Di deputy chief whip wey sponsor am say di law go chook eye inside di danger of hate speech for di kontri.

Part of di definition of di act of hate speech according to di bill na any pesin wey use any material wey dey threatening, with intention to cause ethnic hatred. Any pesin wey commit dis kain offence dey look life imprisonment for eye di bill tok, Wia di mata cause pesin to die, di pesin punishment go be death by hanging.

Di senator tok dey come afta Nigerians begin campaign to reject both di hate speech bill and di social media bill to epp control fake news and im side effect.