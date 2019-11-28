Image copyright PA Media

Na cock wey cause serious wahala for history when dem cari am comot from Nigeria and now e be like say dem go return am.

One Cambridge University college don announce say dem go return one of di Benin Bronzes wey dem tiff from Benin City for now Nigeria more than 100 years ago for military raid.

Di Bronze fowl, wey im name na "Okukor" don dey on display till students press dem hard say make dem comot am return to di original pipo wey make am, dem say, e "belong to di current Oba for di Court of Benin", wey dey protect di Edo pipo dem culture. But dem neva tok when or how.

Dis tok-tok for Britain resemble tok wey dey happun for oda parts of Europe, to return African historical artwork, especially France wia Presido Emmanuel Macron order say make dem return am temporally or permanently ova di next few years.

For Senegal, dem recently return a sabre wey bin belong to Omar Saidou Tall wey bin rule today Guinea, Senegal and Mali for di 19th century and e come dey di Museum of Black Civilisations for di Senegalese capital, Dakar.

Image copyright AFP Image example Senegal's President Macky Sall call am "historic day"

Items Europe don tiff from Africa

Benin Bronzes

Image copyright Reuters

Di Benin Bronze dem na collection of sculptures and plaques wey dem make with brass, wey bin dey for di royal palace of Oba Ovonramwen Nogbaisi of di Kingdom of Benin.

During British rule, dem pack around 1,000 objects wey land for museums all ova di world. Last year, dem agree say dem go borrow part of wetin den tiff to di Nigerian Royal Museum wey suppose open for 2021.

Bangwa Queen

Image copyright Dapper Foundation

The 81cm-tall Bangwa Queen na wooden carving from Cameroon wey show di Bangwa pipo.

Na either dem tiff am or dem dash di German colonial agent Gustav Conrau for di 20th century. E change hange till e land ofr di Dapper Foundation for Paris.

Now official French report say make dem cari am go back Cameroon.

Maqdala treasures

Image copyright V&A Museum

Di Maqdala treasures na one 18th Century gold crown and a royal wedding dress, wey di British Army tiff from Ethiopia (formerly Abyssinia) for 1868.

Historians tok say na 15 elephants and 200 mules dem use cari all di loot from Maqdala, Emperor Tewodros II's northern capital.

Some of dem now, dey for London's Victoria and Albert Museum wey say dem go borrow am give Ethipia back.