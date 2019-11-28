DJ Edu: All di selense photos from BBC This Is Africa tour
Simi, Joeboy, Ycee, DJ Xclusive and plenti odas bin dey part of who join jollificate with DJ Edu as e launch im radio show, This Is Africa
-
BBC
DJ Edu, wey be disc jockey wey get one of di longest shows for radio for London land Lagos to show African music to di world.
-
BBC
Joeboy, we get hits like Baby and Beginning become di spotlight of di event as im also perform for di launch of BBC This is Africa tour.
-
BBC
One of Nigeria biggest female star, Simi kick-start di event, and she tok say events like dis dey important to cari African music go di rest of di world.
-
BBC
For totally unplanned move, Ycee wey come to jolly and rep DJ Edu follow drop some sweet tunes for kontri pipo.
-
BBC
But no be only Nigerian stars follow perform for di event as Ugandan star, Queen Sheba sprinkle some of her beta jams.
-
BBC
As per na Lagos di event dey, pipo wey attend di event follow gbe bodi e.
-
BBC
All in all, wia jolly day na wia you go see Africans and even as e be radio program di vibe no dull at all.
-
BBC
Di celebs wey dey di event all confess say true-true, dem dey happy for events like dis because na ontop pipo like DJ Edu head, na im African music go global.