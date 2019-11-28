DJ Edu: All di selense photos from BBC This Is Africa tour

  • 28 November 2019

Simi, Joeboy, Ycee, DJ Xclusive and plenti odas bin dey part of who join jollificate with DJ Edu as e launch im radio show, This Is Africa

  • Seyi Shay and DJ Edu BBC

    DJ Edu, wey be disc jockey wey get one of di longest shows for radio for London land Lagos to show African music to di world.

  • Joeboy BBC

    Joeboy, we get hits like Baby and Beginning become di spotlight of di event as im also perform for di launch of BBC This is Africa tour.

  • Simi BBC

    One of Nigeria biggest female star, Simi kick-start di event, and she tok say events like dis dey important to cari African music go di rest of di world.

  • Ycee BBC

    For totally unplanned move, Ycee wey come to jolly and rep DJ Edu follow drop some sweet tunes for kontri pipo.

  • Queen Sheba BBC

    But no be only Nigerian stars follow perform for di event as Ugandan star, Queen Sheba sprinkle some of her beta jams.

  • Hype man Jimmy and Morocco musician BBC

    As per na Lagos di event dey, pipo wey attend di event follow gbe bodi e.

  • Picture of a wide scale of di audience BBC

    All in all, wia jolly day na wia you go see Africans and even as e be radio program di vibe no dull at all.

  • Seyi Shay with a fam BBC

    Di celebs wey dey di event all confess say true-true, dem dey happy for events like dis because na ontop pipo like DJ Edu head, na im African music go global.

