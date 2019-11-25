Image copyright Efcc

Federal High Court for Lagos don order Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha wey dey face accuse of internet fraud to remain for prison custody.

Justice Mohammed Liman give dis order on Monday, November 25 afta Mompha plead say im no dey guilty of 14 counts of money magomago wey reach N33 billion.

Di court also set November 29 for Mompha bail hearing.

Inside di charges against am, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accuse Mompha say im launder moni through one company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited between 2015 and 2018.

Ismalob Global Investment Limited na di second bodi wey dey face accuse for di charge.

EFCC claim say im move di moni wey dey inside Fidelity Bank in batches of N18,059,353,413 billion and N14,946,773,393.00 billion.

Di commission say di two accused wey no be financial institution or foreign exchange dealer wey dey authorized, bin do foreign exchange transaction of N9.416million, N20 million, N10,437,400.00, N10miillion, N2.46million, N10miillion, N100million, N61million, N100million, N40.7million and N42million.

EFCC say all dis actions go against Sections 18(3) and 15(2)(d) of di Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 as amended and e dey punishable under section 15 (3) of the same Act.