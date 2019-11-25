Image example Ghana cedi and US Dollar

Bank of Ghana data wey dem release dey show say as of ending of September, de debt stock hit Ghc208.6 billion.

From de figures wey BoG release inside dema Summary of Economic and Financial Data de total debt stock of 208.6 billion cedis dey represent 60.3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Around November last year, de total debt stock for Ghana dey stand at Ghc170 billion, which be like 57.2 percent of GDP.

Why Ghana debt dey increase

De increase in debt stock over in de last two years according to analysts be sake of how de Ghana cedi dey lose value for de market top plus de recent monies wey govment dey spend to clean up de banking sector.

Based on de debt wey Ghana dey owe, if dem divide Ghc208.6 billion by de population of about 30million people, e dey mean say each Ghanaian dey owe Ghc6,950.

Some analysts believe say Ghanaians go pay for dis debt in de form of taxes.