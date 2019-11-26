Image copyright Other

Police for Kogi state, north central Nigeria, say dem don arrest six suspects wey get hand for di killing of former councillor and women leader of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Salome Abu.

On November 18, some political jaguda pipo set her husband house on fire for Ochadamu inside Ofu local government area for di state during di kasala wey burst afta dem announce di Kogi govnorship election result.

Madam Abu bin dey inside.

Tok-tok pesin for di command DSP William Aya tok on Mkonday say dem arrest dem on Friday.

Police say dem don begin ask di suspects question to know weda dem get hand for di mata.

Dis wean dey come even as President Muhammadu Buhari don give order for police to arrest di pipo wey kill Abu and deliver justice to di family.