Image copyright AFP Image example Maurice Kamto for campaign rally for September 2018

Maurice kamto, President for Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM, tell tori people say de party no go take part for parliamentary and council elections for seka crisis for Anglophone regions and registration process get plenti hold-ups.

For number nine day for February, Cameroon go elect law makers and councillors as e dey for decree weh president Biya sign.

Kamto and e party take decision for boycott elections for de same day weh Elections Cameroon, ELECAM put as closing day for candidates for submit dis papers.

Before CRM announce, some of e mimbas bin don di gada dia files for apply as candidate for de two elections.

E nova bi clear how many parties don put files for dia people but before de closing taim midnight yesterday, na only de Social Democratic Front, SDF party bin don put papers for e candidates.

E lef now for ELECAM for announce de parties and list for pipo weh deh wan bi lawmakers and councillors.

But, Maurice Kamto weh e spend more dan seven moons for ngata afta e no gree say president Biya win elections, say make oda parties join for boycott de elections.

Dis election be very important because kontri pipo go choose who go tok for dem and also take dia wishes for goment.