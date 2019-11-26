Image copyright Facebook/Charity Ohaka

Di mood for Okporoworo Ogbakiri community for Emohua local goment dey sad as di community dey mourn di death of dia daughter wey dem find di deadbody inside well.

Na on Sunday 23 November youths from di community mobilise with security pipo go Rumuosi community for Obio Akpor local goment go dig out di deadibody of 34 year old Charity Ohaka from well near her house wia dem kill her put, and wen dem bring out di body, dem tie her mouth, hands and leg with bedsheet. Charity Ohaka na local money lender wey dey also do akawo business.

Her mama wey be widow, Evelyn Ohaka tell BBC Pidgin say her mind no good as di girl na her first daughter and na she dey take care of her. She say, "Make goment find di killers of my daughter. My mind no good, na my daughter, my first daughter, I no happy."

Image example Charity mama wey be widow say her pikin na im bin dey take care of her

BBC Pidgin find out say na Wednesday 20 November pipo see Charity Ohaka last but on Sunday 23 November, as one neighbour dey draw water from local well, im notice say di water dey oily and e dey smell so e come draw attention of oda pipo and dem come find say deadibody dey inside.

When BBC Pidgin visit di compound for Rumuosi community, all di pipo wey dey live dia don run comot sake of wetin happen.

Image example Well wey dem find Charity deadi bodi

"We no feel safe again"

As youths from Okporoworo Ogbakiri community come demand di body of di girl, gbege happen wey destroy some shops and cars for di area. Dis come make some pipo fear like Blessing Henry wey dey live for di area.

"I no feel safe again. See na evribody don run comot. I keep my pikin dem for anoda place. Dis kain tin no good." Na so she tok.

Bridget Azubuike na anoda woman wey suffer damage for her shop for di gbege wey happen. She say, "I no feel safe at all because you no know wetin go happen next."

Community Development Chairman Rumuosi, Achinike Akani say di chiefs and elders don meet ontop wetin happen.

"We don tell our boys to dey calm so dem no go retaliate. Already police don arrest di boyfriend of di girl and one of di neighbours. So na after di investigation we go take di next step. If pesin from Rumuosi no get hand for di girl death, then Ogbakiri pipo go pay damages for di things wey destroy here." Im tok.

Image example Di community wia dem find Charity deadi bodi

Anoda serial killing case?

E never too tey dem arrest one young man wey dem suspect say get hand for di killing of nine women for different hotels for Rivers state.

Police tok-tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni wey confam dis tori say dem don arrest two pipo and di deadibody dey mortuary for autopsy report, but im say no be anoda case of serial killing as some pipo dey tink but dem dey investigate.

Dis go make at least 10 case of femicide wey don happen between July and November for Rivers state and e dey raise plenti concern ontop safety of women.