Di Nigerian goment don launch dia national sex offenders register way di agency behind am say na to encourage victims to come out and report.

National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) collabo wit non-governmental organisations and support from di British Council, launch di register for Abuja.

NAPTIP Director of Public Enlightenment Arinze Orakwue tell BBC say di register go show di names of convicted offenders wey violate section 46 of di Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015, and no be di ones wey still be suspects.

"Di trauma and di way for our society we dey allow anytin, na im dey make some pipo no dey come out to report. Na dis kain tins we wan change... but we no say e no go dey easy.

Orakwue say e dey important for victims to report and see to di end say justice happen.

"We dey even get reports but some of di victims dey change mind afta small time. Some pipo (victims) go dey reason am say shey na me go be di reason why my brother, or my sister, or your uncle wey rape me, go come go jail?" Orakwue hal.

How di sex offenders register go work

Di website go allow victim and survivor of sexual offence to report ontop dia website

Di Registry go show personal informate of all di pipo wey court don convict as sexual offender

E dey free for anybodi to search for sex convicts

Anoda part of di register go get names of pipo wey court don arraign and wey media pipo report

Anybody fit search online or use shortcode ontop phone (no ready yet) for di names of sexual offenders

Company wan employ pesin, especially for schools dem, fit check to see if dat pesin dey di register

Price dey to search name of arraigned and reported pipo. Individuals search na N500; for company dem fit pay per year

NGOs, religious organisations and goment agencies fit apply to get special access

Di registry no go get names of survivors and victims in order to protect dem

E dey important to note say some states for di West African kontri don already get sex offender registry like Lagos and di recent one from Ekiti state for south west Nigeria.