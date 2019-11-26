FUTA don expel six students wey beat up dia fellow student

Image copyright futa

Di Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA for south west Nigeria don expel six students for bullying of dia fellow student.

Nigerians for social media bin hala no be small afta video show about six students join hand use stick, broom, slaps and blow beat one 100-level female student on November 16, 2019 inside one room wey dey outside di school campus.

Dem beat di girl sotay she land for hospital. But afta some treatment di hospital say she dey okay.

Plenti pipo vex, begin call for di school to expel di students and for police to arrest dem.

Adegbenro Adebanjo wey be di Deputy Director of Corporate Communications for FUTA tell BBC Pidgin say dem expel di students on Tuesday, 26 November afta investigation show say wetin dem do na ogbonge offense and e dey against di University Matriculation Oath.

Di school authorities explain say di expulsion no be because of how pipo para for social media but because di action dey against di rules and regulations of di school.

According to FUTA dis na di names of students wey dem expel: