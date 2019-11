E don reach one year wey seven storey building collapse for Woji road for Port Harcourt and pipo wey dem rescue alive say dem still never recover.

Many of dem still never recover from di injury dem get and even to find work sef na palava because dem no dey strong to work as dem dey work before.

Tornebari Nnee bin trap inside di building for five days before dem rescue am.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say three of im friends wey bin sidon with am for di second floor before di building collapse, die for di building and since dat time im no dey go near high rise building sake of fear say e go collapse.

Image example Tornebari Nnee na one of di survivor

"I no fit climb any high building, dat fear dey say e go collapse and sometimes wen I dey sleep, I still dey dream of wen I still dey trapped inside di building.

"I still dey take medicine for pain because of injury I get for my blokkos. I still dey feel pain dia so some tin dey wrong but no money to go see doctor."

Dem rescue Etim Okon for di second day after di building collapse. One year later, im say e shoulders still dey worry am so im no fit lift something or work for long. Etim say im no get money to treat am as di money local bone doctor call for am too high.

Image example Etim Okon wen di building bin collapse (left) and how im look now

"If I hear sudden sound, gba! Like if I dey sleep and something do gba! like dat, my mind dey cut, I go just wake up! I no fit stay near high building and body pains dey worry me." Na so im tok.

Tornebari say for many of di survivors, if dem fit get proper treatment so dem fit get dia body and better work to do, e go help but till now, dem say dem never hear anything about compensation even though di owner of di building through in lawyer bin collect list of pipo wey survive and di ones wey die for di collapse but dem never get anything.

Image example How di site of di Port Harcourt seven story building collapse look now

Many of di pipo wey bin dey help di rescue efforts sef suffer injury as dem dey help and dem dey surprise say one year after nothing don come out to help pipo wey survive and families of di ones wey die for di collapse building.

Rivers State Govnor, Nyesom Wike say dem go prosecute any pesin wey di commission of inquiry into wetin cause di building collapse hold say get case to answer wen dem submit dia findings for February.

Wen BBC Pidgin go di Attorney General of di State Office to find out how far with di case, im no bin dey office.