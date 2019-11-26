Image copyright EFCC Image example Hope Olusegun Aroke dey serve 24-year prison sentence

Nigeria corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don arrest di Deputy Controller for Nigeria Correctional Service (Prison) and di medical doctor of di prisons for Lagos, South-West of di kontri.

EFCC say dem arrest DC Emmanuel Oluwaniyi and doctor Hemeson Edwin ontop accuse say dem give fake medical reports wey help one yahoo-yahoo boy, Olusegun Aroke wey dey serve 24-years for prison to go seek medical treatment outside di facility.

According to EFCC tok-tok pesin, Wilson Uwujaren, dem arrest di two men on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Aroke aka H-Money dey serve 24 years for Kirikiri Mximum Prison for Lagos, and im enta Nigeria corruption police EFCC hand again last week on top $1,000,000 wuruwuru.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say na Aroke na im dey behind di mega scam and na from prison im from arrange evri through im connections.