Bank of Ghana introduce new GH¢100, GH¢200 banknotes den GH¢2 coins
Bank of Ghana (BoG) launch new higher Ghana cedi banknotes for de country on Friday.
De new banknotes, GH¢100 and GH¢200 banknotes be de latest addition to de currencies wey people go use for Ghana.
Also, den say dem go introduce GH¢2 coins for de system. De new denominations go start dey circulate from next week.
- Ghana give 126 African diaspora citizenship
- Britain get plans return Nigeria 'Okukor' wey dem tiff for 19 century
Governor for Bank of Ghana, Dr Addison talk for press conference say "dem think deep into de decision to introduce higher cedi denominations."
He san explain say "we need banknotes den coins which go be convenient give most people sake of e be high quality, secure and cost-effective."