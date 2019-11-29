Image copyright Bank of Ghana Image example Sample of GH¢200 banknote

Bank of Ghana (BoG) launch new higher Ghana cedi banknotes for de country on Friday.

De new banknotes, GH¢100 and GH¢200 banknotes be de latest addition to de currencies wey people go use for Ghana.

Also, den say dem go introduce GH¢2 coins for de system. De new denominations go start dey circulate from next week.

Governor for Bank of Ghana, Dr Addison talk for press conference say "dem think deep into de decision to introduce higher cedi denominations."

He san explain say "we need banknotes den coins which go be convenient give most people sake of e be high quality, secure and cost-effective."