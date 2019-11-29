Turning plastic cement bags to amazing fashion items

Ifesinachi Comedy na artist based for Abuja, Nigeria wey dey recycle cement bags to eco-friendly fashion cloths.

Comedy na environmental artist wey dey use im inspiration and creativity to turn plastic cement bags into cool fashion.

E dey make stylish design like handbags, jackets, school bags, shopping bags, backpacks, travelling bags, shoes and caps, from di waste cement bags.

“Anytin wey dem call waste get second life and waste cement bags also get im value and my job na to turn dem into beautiful artwork or fashion item wey make sense” e tell BBC Pidgin.

E say im goal na to kontinu to redesign and creatively beautify plastic cement bags and give am second value so dat dem no go become pollution for Nigeria.

Because of di quality of im work, models dey now use im fashion accessories for runway across di kontri and e dey even export some of dem abroad.

Producer: Dooshima Abu

Video Journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu