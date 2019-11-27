Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) say de nationwide blackout wey Greater Accra Region, Central, Western, Ashanti, Northern Region den stuff be sake of excess power supply which shut down dema thermal plants.

Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako Baah, explain say de blackout happen afta power wey dem dey supply to Côte d'Ivoire reverse to Ghana again.

Ghana dey export about 100 Megawatts from dema system give Côte d'Ivoire system, but Côte d'Ivoire suddenly lose dema lines to Mali which cause over-generation sake of that Côte d'Ivoire start dey export power back to Ghana.

"De power plants for Ghana be sensitive to power fluctuations, dis be what cause de shutdown of thermal plants for Ghana which caused de outage," Mr Amoako Baah explain.

More Ghanaians go on top of social media take share dema frustration over de power outage.