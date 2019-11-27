Image copyright Louis Mushikiwabo

Heads of Commonwealth, La Francophonie and African Union wan add dia voice for fain solution for Anglophone crisis.

Patricia Scotland, di Commonwealth Secretary General say dem dey encourage evri bodi to put peace for front for Cameroon.

Madam Scotland stand for front tok also for e two kombi dem Louis Mushikiwabo Secretary General for La Francophonie (organisation for French speaking countries) and African Union president Moussa Faki afta de komot for meeting wit president Paul Biya on Wednesday.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 and till today de situation still wowo for ground, about 600,000 pikin dem komot for school, 500,000 run go oda areas for kontri, 33,000 pipo go Nigeria.

Goment bin hold national dialogue for find solution for Anglophone crisis but till now correct solution nova bi.

De three world leaders kam shine eye for contribute for find solution for Anglophone crisis for president Biya e invite.

Patricia Scotland say dia meeting na only de beginning for peace process and deh di encourage pipo weh deh go put demselves for contribute to peace.

"We di encourage all actors, all man for put peace for front".

Before deh go for unity palace for meet wit president Biya de big pipo dem first meet wit Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute.

Dis evening de peace mission don start meet with political parties, like CRM party for Maurice Kamto, Akere Muna for NOW movement, and oda political parties.

Deh go also meet wit civil society and tok for tori pipo.