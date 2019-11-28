Border closure make food cost for di kontri - FG

Image copyright Nigeria Government Image example Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed

Di federal goment of Nigeria don admit say di border closure palava na im make food cost for di kontri.

As e be so, Nigeria headline inflation figure as at October stand for 11.61 percent.

Di Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed explain give tori pipo on Wednesday say di figures wey di kontri Bureau of Statistics (NBS) release ontop di inflation mata, na something wey dem don notice since September.

"Headline inflation bin come down for some months before e begin go up again in di last two months, now, e dey for 11.61 percent as at di end of October.

"Di small increase between September and October na sake of di increase in food inflation, wey come about sake of increase in price of cereals, rice and fish.

"Part of di reason na di border closure, di closure na temporary tin and di increase na just by two basis points." She explain.

Madam Ahmed add say, Nigeria dey do tok-tok with im neighbours ontop di mata and discussions don go far.

She add say wetin goment dey do, na to make sure say di economy no go suffer, once di African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) come into effect.

Nigeria sign di AfCFTA agreement to promote di exchange of goods within Africa for July 2019.