Image copyright Ghana Presidency

Government of Ghana confer citizenship on 126 African diaspora as part of de country en 2019 'Year of Return' celebrations.

President Akufo-Addo talk dem say dem for respect de laws of Ghana, den also guard de image of Ghana jealously.

Image copyright Ghana presidency

"I want talk u say u for guard de image of wana country jealously, which be something I sure say you go do well. Also, you for try choose one Ghanaian language den learn am," he add.

De event happen for Jubilee House Wednesday, wen President Akufo-Addo give de African diaspora wey wan naturalise as Ghanaians certificates, to prove dema new citizenship status.

De 'Year of Return' celebrations dey mark 400 years since slavery start for de world inside, as part of de celebrations Ghana wan confer citizenship on de people who go like stay for Ghana den help build de country.

Image copyright Ghana presidency

Around 2016, some 34 diasporas also get Ghanaian citizenship under John Dramani Mahama, who be de President at de time.

De 'Year of Return' celebration dey try encourage people of African descent make dem return to Ghana after dem ship dema ancestors into slavery 400 years ago.