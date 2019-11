Cameroon SDF, CPNR party threaten to boycott 2020 twin elections

Image copyright Getty Images

Two political parties, Social Democratic Front, SDF and Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation, CPNR don warn say deh go boycott parliamentary and council elections if deh no satisfy dia conditions.

Dia warning kam some days afta Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM for Prof. Maurice Kamto bin announce say deh no go take part for de two elections.

Kontri pipo go vote for deh pipo weh deh go tok for dem for number 9 day for February, 2020.

For SDF first vice president, Joshua Osih, security no dey for de two Anglophone regions wit de crisis and dis make some of dia candidates no wan present demselves.

"Just now separatists fighters don kidnap about 30 of our supporters as deh wan bi candidate for SDF list", "We get plenti problems for sign our papers", Osih tok.

For SDF, even if deh don submit list for election house ELECAM, no bi guarantee say deh go take part for elections if peace no dey for de two regions.

SDF VP say make president Biya postpone elections, until peace kam for Anglophone regions or make e stop de crisis before elections if not deh go boycott am.

CPRN party leader Cabral Libii, explain de poor treatment weh e party get from local authorities, as deh try for register candidates for elections.

Image copyright AFP Image example Maurice Kamto CRM party announce boycott of di twin election seka Anglophone crisis and admin hold-ups

E say ruling party mayors, divisional officers, import centre and treasury heads for sign candidates dia documents, just for disqualify opposition candidates and e show fraud before elections.

Di 2018 presidential candidate say some divisional officers deny for sign candidates dia residence and birth certificates and oda documents, some disappear from dia office.

Cabral say though e write for ELECAM, e nova get reply and warn say e party go boycott elections if deh no give dem 15 days for finish dia papers.

Wen CRM bin announce dia boycott deh say Anglophone crisis and admin hold-ups push dem for take de decision.