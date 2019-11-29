Fireboy DML album make pipo do wow!
- 29 November 2019
Nigerian artiste Adedamola Adefolahan wey pipo sabi as Fireboy DML cause commotion ontop twitter with di release of im first album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Di young musician first make im mark with im song 'Jealous' wey release for 2018.
LTG — the album out now. https://t.co/3ljDtif5so pic.twitter.com/mzlbb5js3I— Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) November 28, 2019
End of Twitter post by @fireboydml
Na on October 16, 2018, Nigerian rap superstar, Olamide sign di "afrolife" singer to im record label, YBNL.
Since di song land, pipo don enta social media to tok dia mind.
Lemme break down Fireboy album for you.— Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) November 29, 2019
Laughter - you’ll lose all your home training coz the vibe is out of here
Tears - if you’re team “God, when” some of the lyrics will remind u of your loneliness
Goosebumps - all your emotions will feel hightened coz it’s a diff sound
End of Twitter post by @i_olaelixir
Fireboy, Joeboy, Tems, Rema, Oxlade & others might be the best set of upcoming acts we have had yet. They are all Passionate, dropping Hits after Hits, Making Good Music & ready to take over the music scene. This is soo good for the Nigerian Music Industry 👏— King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) November 29, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Zaddy_nomso
Woke up with my tracklist on fire!!! @fireboydml don finish me!! This man is a talent and more !!! Jesus is Christ!!!!!! Finish work on the album. I'm out of words to use.— Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) November 29, 2019
FIREBOY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yA8QJMCQSZ
End of Twitter post by @the_Lawrenz
We can't deny the fact that Olamide has paid his dues and also paved way for the likes of Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun and now Fireboy by giving them an opportunity. I feel Lil Lesh was too quick to exit the label though.— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) November 29, 2019
End of Twitter post by @iSlimfit
I had Tears Laughter n goosebumps while listening to this Album.— joro ja joro 🦁🦁 (@wetwizkid) November 29, 2019
Energy, Need you , like I do, omo ologo are my favorite for now . The entire album is 🔥🔥 Fireboy beat my expectation .
I don’t stan nonsense 🥰 I’m so happy . @fireboydml pic.twitter.com/g3yvVCM2Es
End of Twitter post by @wetwizkid
Fireboy Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps album is a beautiful album— ZEUS (@itzbasito) November 29, 2019
Fireboy pulled this off without a single feature, this is a huge feet for a new artist that started popping late last year.
The content of the album and the album title really relate so well together...
End of Twitter post by @itzbasito
Since di song drop, pipo don also begin compare Fireboy. Joe boy and Rema, three young musicians wey dey currently make waves for Nigeria music space.