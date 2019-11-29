Fireboy DML album make pipo do wow!

Image copyright TWITTER/@fireboydml

Nigerian artiste Adedamola Adefolahan wey pipo sabi as Fireboy DML cause commotion ontop twitter with di release of im first album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Di young musician first make im mark with im song 'Jealous' wey release for 2018.

Na on October 16, 2018, Nigerian rap superstar, Olamide sign di "afrolife" singer to im record label, YBNL.

Since di song land, pipo don enta social media to tok dia mind.

Laughter - you’ll lose all your home training coz the vibe is out of here



Tears - if you’re team “God, when” some of the lyrics will remind u of your loneliness



Goosebumps - all your emotions will feel hightened coz it's a diff sound — Ayoola (@i_olaelixir) November 29, 2019

FIREBOY !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yA8QJMCQSZ — Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) November 29, 2019

Energy, Need you , like I do, omo ologo are my favorite for now . The entire album is 🔥🔥 Fireboy beat my expectation .



I don't stan nonsense 🥰 I'm so happy . @fireboydml pic.twitter.com/g3yvVCM2Es — joro ja joro 🦁🦁 (@wetwizkid) November 29, 2019

Fireboy pulled this off without a single feature, this is a huge feet for a new artist that started popping late last year.

The content of the album and the album title really relate so well together... — ZEUS (@itzbasito) November 29, 2019

Since di song drop, pipo don also begin compare Fireboy. Joe boy and Rema, three young musicians wey dey currently make waves for Nigeria music space.