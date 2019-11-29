Fireboy DML album make pipo do wow!

  • 29 November 2019
Fireboy

Nigerian artiste Adedamola Adefolahan wey pipo sabi as Fireboy DML cause commotion ontop twitter with di release of im first album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Di young musician first make im mark with im song 'Jealous' wey release for 2018.

Na on October 16, 2018, Nigerian rap superstar, Olamide sign di "afrolife" singer to im record label, YBNL.

Since di song land, pipo don enta social media to tok dia mind.

Since di song drop, pipo don also begin compare Fireboy. Joe boy and Rema, three young musicians wey dey currently make waves for Nigeria music space.

