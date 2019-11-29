Arsenal don sack Unai Emery

Image copyright Reuters Image example Arsenal dey 19 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool under Unai Emery

Arsenal don sack dia coach Unai Emery.

Inside statement dem share for dia Twitter account, di club announce dia decision to part company with dia head coach Unai Emery and im coaching team.

Speaking on behalf of di Arsenal board and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke say: "We thank Unai and im colleagues well-well, wey do dia best to get di club back to compete at di level wey dem expect and demand. We wish Unai and im team nothing but future success." Di statement tok.

Di statement go on to add say dem take di decision base on di results and performances wey no meet di level wey dem require.

Di club add say, dem don ask Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach, why dem begin dia search for new head coach.

Dis sack dey come afta di Gunners lose 2-1 to Frankfurt on Thursday for di Europa league game inside Emirates.

Di Gunners former boss enta di Europa League match, afta im fail to lead im team to victory, for dia previous six outings.

Di latest defeat mean say dis na Arsenal dia longest winless run since February 1992.