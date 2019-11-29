Image copyright PA Media

Police seal off London Bridge on Friday afternoon sake of 'kasala' wey wunjure pipo

Police say some pipo wunjure for di katakata wey happun for London Bridge.

Di Met say dem call dem sake of one stabbing for di area near di bridge just before 14:00.

Dem say dem don detain one man. London Ambulance Service don declare am as "major incident".

BBC tori pesin John McManus, dey di area, im say im see one group of men dem wey dey fight ontop di bridge. Before Police show di area and im hear gunshots, na wetin im tok.

Police don advise pipo near di area to follow directions from officers wey dey ground.