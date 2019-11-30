Image copyright @Dino_Melaye/Twitter Image example Senator Dino Melaye vote on Saturday

Dis na wetin happun for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency supplementary election, according to Situation Room.

Nigeria election office, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC bin declare di earlier election for di Senatorial District Federal Constituency inconclusive on 16th November.

So dem call for extra election wey happun on Saturday 30th November, 2019 and dis na five tins wey election observer join-bodi Situation Room cari eye see.

Plenti katakata no happun dis time unlike wetin happun on November 16. Di usual vote buying still happun, according to most Observers. Election obserrvers dey concerned say make di final result be wetin pipo truly vote. For many of di polling units, wey dem observe, INEC officials show face before 8:00am. E get some polling units like PU22/13/08/004 Mopa Muro Ward and PU22/12/04/006 for Lokoja Ward wey Smart Card Readers bin fail to work.

Dem no support media player for your device Kogi Govnoship Election: Natasha Akpoti say dis one no be election again na war dey happun

Image copyright CDD West Africa Image example PU003, Ward D, Lokoja LGA sorting of votes begin.

Di election wey INEC hold dis time, happun for 53 polling units across seven local government areas inside Kogi State, North Central Nigeria.

For Kogi West Senatorial District INEC bin declare di election inconclusive sake of say di total margin between di two main contestants Smart Adeyemi of Nigeria ruling APC party and di main opposition PDP candidate Senator Dino Melaye low pass di number of cancelled votes.