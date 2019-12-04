Image copyright Ifeanyi Ejiofor/Facebook

Police don tell BBC say dem want Ifeanyi Ejiofor, wey be Nnamdi Kanu lawyer to come explain wetin him sabi about di killing wey hapun for im domot for Oraifite village, South East Nigeria.

Tori be say gbege start wen two jaguda groups wey no dey cari eye see each oda clash for di domot of oga Ejiofor during di burial ceremony of one of im relatives on Saturday 30 November, 2019.

One pesin wey sabi wetin happun for Ifite Village inside Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State na im tell BBC.

During di clash, blood pour for ground (although di BBC never fit independently verify di nature of di clash wey happun) di villagers report di mata to di police.

Na dia one Area Commander from Nigeria Police go Ejiofor house inside Oraifite to go find out wetin happun.

Anambra State Police Command tok-tok pesin, Haruna Mohammed confam say two police officers including Oliver Abbey wey be di Area Commander for Oraifite meet dia death wen dem go Ifeanyi Ejiofor domot to arrest am ontop di complains of fight-fight, palava and suspected kidnapping wey villagers report againt am.

Image copyright Haruna Mohammed

SP Mohammed say pipo wey dem suspect to be Ipob members (wey goment don ban and declare as terrorists) naim attack di team of police men, burn dia motor and kill two police officers come wunjure odas.

Police on Tuesday, 3 December, 2019 declare Ejiofor wanted.

But Nnamdi Kanu lawyer don post video for social media to deny knowledge of wetin happun.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor tok say police don make am homeless.

Sorry, this Facebook post is currently unavailable.

Nanmdi Kanu however tok for im social media account say na two Ipob members na im dem kill for Oriafite.

Pipo don japa find dia level comot from Ifite wey be one village for Oraifite, Anambra State, sake of dia wahala.

Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday beg di state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, to bring to justice all di pipo wey get hand inside di mata.