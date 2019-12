Image copyright Minsepinfos/Facebook

Italian company weh e di build Olembe stadium for host 2021 African Cup of Nations wan take court action for Cameroon Minister for Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcisse Kombi Mouelle.

De company, Piccini, react, promise court action inside 72hours afta Cameroon minister cancel dia contract.

Na for November 2015 weh Cameroon and Piccini group sign contract for build 60,000 seater stadium for host 2019 nations cup before CAF shift'am for Egypt.

But for number 29 day for November, sports boss, Kombi Mouelle as owner for dis project cancel de contract wit Piccini for seka say deh fail for different ways and no respect rules for contract.

Piccini bin get 4 billion loan for finish de work plus payments and oda advance moni for build de stadium, Kombi explain.

Sports boss say deh take de decision as Piccini no fit complete de project on taim, say deh stop work leave de place.

But for e own release, president for Piccini, Dr. Makonnen ASMARON say sports boss take dis decision for taim weh work di go on for Olembe stadium as deh wan respect promise weh deh make for meeting wit minister October 2019.

Dis Italian company say for dia meeting, Kombi Mouelle bin say make de company do all tin for finish de stadium for April 2020 instead of January 2020.

ASMARON say minister bin promise for accompany Piccini, pay some emergencies weh deh fit get. But e no respect e promise as deh bi gree for finish field for December 2019.

Minister e decision kam afta Cameroon goment for number seven November ask Italy for continue for give moni for build de stadium till march 2021, de group tok.

Piccini say Cameroon bin don already pick MAGIL anoda na company from Canada for replace dem even before dey give dem quit notice.

De Italian company say if afta 72 hours minister no cancel de decision deh get right for take Cameroon go court for defend e interest.

Confederation of African Football bin don give Cameroon six moon for complete all sports fields, building, and roads for host 2021 Nations Cup.

Afta CAF take host rights from Cameroon work bin stop for Olembe stadium and no only for number 14 day for October weh deh resume and now dia contract don end.

Goment don take measures for ensure say de international company weh e don make e name for build sports facilities take over and finish on taim.