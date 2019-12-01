Make all schools dey teach History for change to dey Africa - Sam Dede

Image copyright Instagram/Sam Dede

Popular Nollywood actor and lecturer of theatre arts University of Port Harcourt, Sam Dede don advise all secondary schools for Nigeria to dey teach history studies so dat young pipo go understand and sabi di challenges of dia African history.

Sam Dede say history and education dey important to change di Africa to wetin Africans wan see.

E tok dis one during di Kurukuru 5th African Roots Renaissance Initiative for Port Harcourt, Rivers State. E say di reason im don organise di African Roots Renaissance roundtable five times now na to get young pipo to begin to dey think about how Africa dey and for dem to take am serious enough to do something to change am so e go better for dem.

"One way for dis one to happen na for dem to get better understanding and sense of wetin dia history be: wia dem dey come from, why dem dey wia dem dey and how dem fit move forward and know wia dem dey go."

Early dis year, Federal goment of Nigeria bin direct all primary and secondary schools for di kontri to dey teach history as a standalone subject from di next academic calendar.

Rabbi Kohaln Halevi wey be member of Disapora African Forum of di African Union say over 250 million Africans wey dey outside di continent don begin to return to Africa but Africans need to take dat first step to begin beta development for di African continent so dat e go dey attractive for Africans wey dey diaspora to return back.

E say dis na because na di labour of Africans na im develop Europe and America and so e dey important to coordinate well so Africans fit also develop Africa too.

Many ogbonge pipo wey showface for dis event na; Eugene Abels, Prof. Steve Okodudu, Henry Dienye, Inemo Samaima, Prof. Ogiomo.

And most of encourage teachers to promote history studies for primary and secondary schools.