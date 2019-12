Image copyright SENATOR DINO MELAYE FACEBOOK

Nigeria opposition Peoples Democratic candidate Senator Dino Melaye don reject di result of di Kogi West Senatorial District election wey dem re-do on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Dis wan dey come afta di join bodi ontop election mata for di kontri, di Independent Electoral National Commission (INEC) declare di ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi as winner.

Senator Melaye wey enta twitter to thank God for im life say im go challenge di victory of im opponent for tribunal.

Di re-run election happun for 53 polling units inside seven local goment areas for Kogi West senatorial district afta INEC declare di election wey happun on November 16 2019 sake of say di total gap between di two main contestants low pass di number of votes dem bin cancel.