As Cameroon join oda kontris for world for mark international Aids day, de big problem for Cameroon culture na how mami fit tell pikin say e born e HIV as na sick weh e get connection wit sex.

Patrick Alain Fouda, now 22, National President of Youths and Adolescents living with HIV, RECAJ+ discover say deh born e wit HIV wen e bi 12 years.

"Ma mami take me for doctor as drug bin cause me some nerve problem and de doctor tok for ma front weh e no bi sabi say ah no bi know say ah get AIDS".

"Ah bi get plenti kweshion dem for ask ma mami but ah stay quiet because ma mami bi just get tears for eye".

Normal taim for tell pikin say e get HIV na wen reach 13 years, because pikin get for know why e di take drugs every day, e add.

UNAIDS figures say for 2018 about 39,000 pikin dem for Cameroon from 0-14 years bi di live wit HIV and around 4000 new HIV infections for pikin dem from 0-14 years.

HIV positive mothers for Cameroon born di 17,000 pikin dem and around 950 of dem (5.8%) get HIV infection from dia mama everi year, UNAIDS.

Official figures from Cameroon Aids Control Committee, CNLS show say 3.4% pipo get HIV for 2018 as pipo wit de sick don reduce.

Woman raise container of blood sample dem wan test for Zanmi Lasante Hospital, Cange Haiti for 2005

Problem for pikin dem weh deh born dem wit HIV

As pesin weh deh born e with HIV, e no easy for take drugs every day, some get side effects, some taim pesin di tire, Fouda tok.

RECAJ+ president say from 15 years, some pikin deh di stop for take drug sotei deh die. Research show say for Centre region 80 percent pikin dem no di take merecin sotei HIV di develop tick skin.

For Fouda, 'psycho-social' workers for hospital no bi enough for handle pikin dem as na only 10 of dem dey 1700 pikin dem for Chantal Biya Foundation.

Image example Savina Ammassari na Cameroon UNAIDS kontri director

How pikin weh deh born wit HIV di live positive

Fonda and some young pipo dem di create positive identity for demself, RECAJ+ for make mates accept say HIV na part for dia identity.

"Wuna no bi alone, for bi born wit HIV no bi de end of de world, e just bi laik religion. "Ah bi positive, ah bi master student for political science so you fit be laik me", Fouda di tell e kombi dem.

Savina Ammassari, UNAIDS country Director say target for fight HIV/AIDS na make 90% pipo know dia status, make 90% take drugs, reduce HIV for 90% for pipo weh get de virus by 2020.

For reach dis target, UNAIDS di help wit micro labs weh deh di carri for bag, for monitor and find pipo weh deh stop for take drugs.

But, "Cameroon get for put more force for pikin weh deh get from mami and make young pipo stick for treatment", Ammassari tok.