Chris Anu, Communication Secretary for Anglophone separatist leaders, interim goment for video for online TV, say restoration forces take responsibility for de attack for Camair-co passenger plane.

For Sunday, gunmen attack Camair-co passenger plane as e bi di land for Bafut airport from economic capital Douala. No man no die or wound and de captain land de plane safely.

Anu say separatist fighters shoot de plane as warning signal for Cameroon goment but say deh no bi wan make de plane crash.

"Deh wan tell goment say deh get pawa for bring down any military plane and next taim deh go bring down any plane weh e di fly for Anglophone region", Anu tok.

Anu say deh get informate say, goment di use de passenger plane for carri gun and bullets to Anglophone regions. E say na only UN humanitarian plane fit ply for de two regions.

Chris Anu tok afta anoda separatist leader, Cho Ayaba Lucas say make pipo for Anglophone regions avoid Camair-co planes. E say Camair-co get for give dem information before deh enta the region.

But anoda separatist leader John Mbah Akuruh say no bi true say na separatist fighters shoot de plane e claim say na goment forces dia work for frustrate de fighters.

Passenger (e no wan give e name) weh e bin dey inside de plane tell BBC say bullets touch de plane as deh wan land and all man confuse inside plane. "If deh fit attack plane, den it means de situation don wowo", de passenger tok.

Just now Camair-co weh e bi get three flights every week don stop flights for Northwest for now and de plane go remain for ground for authorities to check de damage.

De plane bin get 18 passengers and five crew wen e komot Douala airport for Sunday morning.