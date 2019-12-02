Image example Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola land Ikoyi prison to chook eye for di mata

At least three prisoners don die for Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria, afta electric shock dem on Monday.

One staff of di prison wey no wan make we mention im name say di incident happun as a result of power surge wey bridge wire inside di prison.

Na one of di wires wey bridge na im fall ontop bunk wia some prisoners been dey sleep.

Di staff add say up to three die while odas dey hospital dey receive treatment.

Meanwhile BBC tori pesin wey dey dia say, di Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola don land di prison to chook eye for di mata.

Our eye still dey dis tori and we go dey update am as we get info.